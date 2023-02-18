NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court dismissed a final motion for former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin to reconsider his appeal. The Cowboys for Trump founder said this won’t stop his efforts.

“I believe that I was railroaded in this deal. I believe it was very unfair, and I’m very disappointed in the New Mexico Supreme Court for not giving me a fair shape before the letter of the law, which I don’t think happened,” said Griffin.

Last year, a district court judge ruled Griffin must be removed from office as a county commissioner and barred him from running for office in the state again. This came after three New Mexico residents filed a civil case claiming he shouldn’t be able to serve based on his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Griffin tried to appeal the ruling, but the state Supreme Court dismissed the appeal in November. He filed a motion for the state’s highest court to reconsider, which they dismissed this week. Now, Griffin wants to take this to the United States Supreme Court.

“I feel like I have a state that’s against me right now, and they used the court system to try to destroy me,” Griffin added. “I’m still a firm believer that the good guy wins in the end. I believe that all things will be made right, and I believe that I will find justice in the Supreme Court decision that I pray will take place.”

Griffin was federally convicted of trespassing for illegally entering the Capitol ground of Congress. He was acquitted of disorderly conduct.

Griffin said he was in Washington D.C. on January 6 honoring his oath as a county commissioner. He mentioned he did not do anything violent that day but was there concerned about “fraud in the election.”

Griffin is also involved in another legal battle for failing to register his organization Cowboys for Trump as a political action committee. A trial for the case is schedule for the end of the month. According to Griffin, he never operated the organization in that capacity.