New Mexico Supreme Court hears arguments over state’s ethics law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Friday, Jan. 14 over the state’s ethics law. This comes after a challenge in the cases of four public officials charged with ethics violations.
Former Dona Ana County Treasurer David Gutierrez is accused of pursuing a relationship with an employee. Sixth Judicial District Attorney Francesca Estevez is suspected of trying to intimidate officers investigating her for using a state-owned vehicle.
Story continues below
- Weather: Colder air arrives this weekend
- Crime: Officers take stand in hearing of teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
- Trending: Cyber security expert weighs in on recent Bernalillo County, APS attack
- Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: The long wait for justice in Victoria Martens’ case
Former San Juan County Magistrate Judge Connie Lee Johnston is accused of recording people in a secure part of a building and former Tax and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla is accused of using her position to embezzle.
The justices just wrapped up and will make a ruling at a later date. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.