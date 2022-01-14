New Mexico Supreme Court hears arguments over state’s ethics law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Friday, Jan. 14 over the state’s ethics law. This comes after a challenge in the cases of four public officials charged with ethics violations.

Former Dona Ana County Treasurer David Gutierrez is accused of pursuing a relationship with an employee. Sixth Judicial District Attorney Francesca Estevez is suspected of trying to intimidate officers investigating her for using a state-owned vehicle.

Former San Juan County Magistrate Judge Connie Lee Johnston is accused of recording people in a secure part of a building and former Tax and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla is accused of using her position to embezzle.

The justices just wrapped up and will make a ruling at a later date. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.

