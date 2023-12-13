SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday morning, five New Mexicans took on the hot-button issue of abortion in New Mexico. Five justices on the New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments on what to do about several county ordinances that seemingly ban abortion (full video here).

Lea and Roosevelt Counties and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis passed ordinances that create certain abortion-related rules. For example, Lea County tried to penalize locals to ship or receive abortion medication through the mail (based on a federal law known as the Comstock Act). Hobbs tried to require business licenses for abortion clinics. Quickly after the ordinances were passed, the legal debates began, and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez took up the issue and asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to weigh in.

Torrez began Wednesday morning by arguing that people seeking an abortion have a right to “equal treatment under the law.” But almost immediately after Torrez began his argument, he was interrupted by Chief Justice Michael Vigil, who suggested he make a different argument and focus on whether or not counties and municipalities have authority under the state constitution to make abortion ordinances that might step on the metaphorical toes of state law.

In other words, the discussion quickly shifted away from just abortion to the relationship between state law and what ordinances local counties can pass. Article X, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution says that “A municipality which adopts a charter may exercise all legislative powers and perform all functions not expressly denied by general law or charter . . .[but] shall not include the power to enact private or civil laws governing civil relationships except as incident to the exercise of an independent municipal power.”

With that in mind, Torrez argued that the state already has a “comprehensive and exhaustive state regulatory scheme” that handles medical license issues and that the state law preempts the local ordinances over abortion.

State law on the issue recently changed. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed House Bill 7 (HB 7), which prohibits public entities (like counties) from discriminating against someone for accessing abortion services. “In New Mexico, Abortion is healthcare,” Rebekah Gallegos, a lawyer speaking on behalf of groups like Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, told the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The justices on the Supreme Court asked why they should do more than just consider this an issue of local government preempting state law. They questioned why they should consider the debate an issue of equal rights. In response, Gallegos argued that without looking at the bigger picture, the court might be leaving the door open for bigger legal battles at the state level.

After Torrez and Gallegos, Jeff Lucky, representing Lea County, addressed the New Mexico Supreme Court. He pointed out that there are unresolved questions about the legality of abortion, saying that lawmakers “stopped short” in House Bill 7. On top of that, he said the federal Comstock Act adds to the confusion, so the debate over the ordinances should be continued and the Supreme Court should dismiss the case and let the district court system handle it, saying, “let’s not hurry on issues of primary and political importance.”

Supreme Court Justice Shannon Bacon didn’t seem to like the idea of simply passing off responsibility for interpreting the law. She added that the debate over local abortion ordinances isn’t about the facts – those are pretty clear, she says – but the debate is over how the law should apply to those facts, which is exactly what the New Mexico Supreme Court helps figure out.

Valerie S. Chacon, the lawyer for the City of Hobbs, argued that the abortion ordinances don’t violate state law, that they are in fact business ordinances and don’t go against House Bill 7. “We are not against abortion at all,” Chacon argued. But Supreme Court Justice Briana Zamora said the ordinances are written in a way that make it seem like they cover the same topics as House Bill 7. And Justice Bacon said that passing off the ordinances as simply business ordinances is a “ruse” and an “interference” and that the ordinance in Hobbs is “designed to prevent any provider or clinic from offering reproductive health care unless your client [Hobbs] says it is consistent with what we view to be, you know, a moral doctrine.”

Justice David Thomson asked if Hobbs has ever regulated business licenses for medical treatment of a male. Chacon said, “No.”

Then, Erin Morrow Hawley, representing Roosevelt County, argued that because procedures like shipping abortion medication over state lines violate federal law (under the Comstock Act), it may also violate medical standards of care. But Justice Bacon said that the medical standard of care is set by doctors, not lawyers or politicians.

Finally, Attorney General Raúl Torrez had an opportunity to make a rebuttal to his opponents. He again urged the New Mexico Supreme Court to consider the debate as a constitutional issue, as an issue of the rights of women and those seeking abortions. Justice Julie Vargas replied that it might be unfair to consider the constitutional questions in the present debate because the other side hadn’t made arguments over the constitutionality. Torrez then argued that they had plenty of time to do so and that this was an opportunity to “afford women in this state, a greater level of constitutional protection in our own constitution and a bulwark against the encroachment on their privacy rights and on their treatment.”

Now the justices will consider all the arguments. There is no set timeline for the New Mexico Supreme Court to decide on whether or not they will declare the abortion-related ordinances permanently void.