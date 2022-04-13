NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chief Justice Shannon Bacon was sworn into the two-year position Wednesday, after being elected by her colleagues on the five-member court. Chief Justice Bacon was appointed to the state’s highest court in 2019. She takes over from Justice Michael Vigil, who served two years as chief.

Chief Justice Bacon was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019 and was elected in 2020. Before joining the Supreme Court, she served for nearly nine years as a judge on the Second Judicial District Court and was the presiding civil judge.