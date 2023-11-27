SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has essentially closed the case on a battle over claims of gerrymandering. In an order released Monday, the state’s highest court says they agree with the conclusions of a district court: New Mexico’s congressional voting maps don’t rise to the level of “egregious” gerrymandering.

The battle over New Mexico’s political map goes back to 2021, when the state was working to redraw district lines to adjust for population changes. The state does this every 10 years, and the last few times, the selected maps ended in legal disputes – the maps chosen in 2021 were no different, despite lawmakers relying on an independent committee to try to choose fair maps.

In hopes of staying out of court, New Mexico relied on an independent citizens redistricting committee to take input from members of the public and select political maps that New Mexico’s legislature could choose from. The lawmakers, however, didn’t choose any of the maps as presented. Instead, the Democratically controlled legislature went with their own map.

Republicans challenged the map. In particular, they accused the Democratic lawmakers of gerrymandering the state’s southernmost congressional district in a way that violates voters’ constitutional rights.

A district court heard arguments from both sides and ultimately concluded that the “predominant purpose of redrawing CD 2 [the southernmost district] . . . was to entrench the Democratic Party in power by diluting the votes of citizens favoring Republicans.” But, the court also decided that although the Democratic lawmakers did succeed in diluting Republican votes, there wasn’t enough evidence to show that the Democratic lawmakers successfully entrenched their party.

Given that the New Mexico Supreme Court previously decided that “some degree of a partisan gerrymander is permissible,” the district court decided that the congressional district map doesn’t reach the level of “egregious” gerrymandering and doesn’t violate the voters’ rights under the New Mexico constitution.

Following the decision, the Republican Party appealed. Now, New Mexico’s highest court has weighed in.

In a brief order, the New Mexico Supreme Court says that the district court made no legal error and that the court’s decision is supported. This means the maps, and the boundaries that make the southernmost congressional district more friendly to Democratic candidates than before, will remain.