New Mexico set to receive $3.7B in federal infrastructure funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is set to receive more than $3.5 billion in the infrastructure bill Congress sent to the president. On Tuesday, four Democratic members of the New Mexico Delegation touted what it could mean for the state.

New Mexico has a long wish list of road projects — including a new interchange at I-25 and Montgomery. They may happen sooner rather than later with all the money that will be coming in over the next five years.

“New Mexico is going to receive $2.5 billion alone for federal aid highway apportion programs. And another $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years,” said Senator Martin Heinrich.

The state will receive $3.7 billion to be exact. Although there’s not an official list of road projects the money will go to but the New Mexico Department of Transportation outlines its priorities on its website including interchanges at I-25 and Montgomery and a few miles down the interstate at Gibson.

Another big focus, water system improvements around the state, and in the Clovis-Portales areas specifically. “Now, New Mexico will get close to $355 million over the next five years to drill the wells, bury the pipes and build a clean water infrastructure all across our state,” said Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez.

Plus, hundreds of millions for public transportation and for everything from electric school buses and more electric charging stations to expanded broadband and wildfire mitigation.

Democratic leaders also touted how many jobs it could create in a wide range of industries. President Biden should sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill sometime this week.