SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state senator is making a splash in Santa Fe during this legislative session, but it’s not because of any vote he has cast at the roundhouse. It’s because he found a way to take the drama inside the capitol, and put it on the stage.

Art is imitating political life at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe, with a staged reading of a play called Save the Bees. It’s the brainchild of author and State Senator Bill O’Neill. “That’s kind of the premise of the play where we talk about so much of what we have in common, and yet, look at what we are facing now as a country, just hyperpolarization, our constituents want us to work together, why can’t we?” O’Neill said.

The play was born from a real-life vote at the roundhouse on a bill designed to save bees. “We all wanted to save the bees, who doesn’t want to save the bees? But it has to be in a way that doesn’t jeopardize the farmers in the rural part of our state,” the senator said.

O’Neill, a Democrat representing Albuquerque’s north valley, voted against the bill and with Roswell Republican Senator Cliff Pirtle. “In the play, I talk about what it’s like when you do cross the aisle. I have a very, I love my district, but it’s extremely progressive, democratic, and so if I’m going to vote with the Republicans on anything, I’m going to hear it, and it’s the same thing for him,” O’Neill said. “Okay, I get it, but if I vote against saving the bees, what will be my fate? I mean, my constituents are different than yours.”

O’Neill is hoping the play will get more people to work across the aisle. “My dad, bless his heart, he was a hardcore republican, and he never understood why I ended up was a democrat, but we all respected each other. We had these great talks, you know, it was a different time, so we just have to get back to that,” O’Neill said.

Save the Bees sold out all three performances, complete with post-performance discussions with Senators O’Neill and Pirtle. It also raised $1,000 for Harvest Ministries in Roswell.