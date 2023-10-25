SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long-time local politician is retiring from his seat at the Roundhouse. Republican Sen. Stuart Ingle is retiring from the legislature as of noon today.

Ingle has been a senator in New Mexico since 1985. He worked in agriculture before being elected to represent Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea and Roosevelt Counties.

Ingle was behind a long list of lawmaking efforts, ranging from safe surrender of infants to trying to fund highway improvements and dozens of other projects over the years.

The Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement regarding Ingle’s retirement: “With nearly four decades of service and leadership in the Legislature, Senator Ingle was a giant in New Mexico politics. The people of our state and the citizens of District 27 will miss his voice, insight, and wisdom. We thank Senator Ingle for his leadership and significant contributions to our state. His successor will certainly have big shoes to fill.”

With Ingle’s retirement, county commissioners from his district will submit a list of potential replacements. The governor will then select one of the names as a replacement until after the next general election.