NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich was on hand for a forum on the pros and cons of artificial intelligence. Tech giants like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to discuss how the government can allow AI to thrive while putting safeguards in place.

There appeared to be broad support for some kind of regulatory oversight, though it can be hard to regulate because the technology is progressing at a rapid pace. “These are folks from very different perspectives, but a lot of shared values and shared agreement in terms of what our north star should be. And it was really not a conversation that fell into dogmatic or partisan lines in any way,” said Sen. Heinrich.

Even if lawmakers can create legislation, it still has to pass through a sharply divided Congress.