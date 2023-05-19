NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan is pushing a bill he hopes will protect endangered wolves and help ranchers. The New Mexico Democrat, along with Republican John Cornyn of Texas and Independent Kyrsten Sinema have introduced the Wolf and Livestock Fairness or Wolf Act.

If approved, it would completely reimburse ranchers and other producers if a Mexican Gray Wolf attacks or kills their herd. Existing programs only pay 75% of the market value for the slain livestock. Lujan hopes if ranchers are fully compensated for their loss, they might be more tolerant of the wolves.