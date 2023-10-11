ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans continue to see the impact of high prescription prices so New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan held a community discussion to see what can be done about it. Senator Lujan, along with a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services representative heard from community members about possible approaches to lowering drug costs.

Ideas included using technology to leverage scarce resources, sharing best practices to minimize price discrepancies, and even growing the healthcare workforce in the state. “There were new ideas presented today that I had never heard of, that we will now get to work on and see what’s needed to formalize as we move to the next step,” said Senator Lujan. The ideas will be taken back to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to see which ones could potentially be implemented.