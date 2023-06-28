SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 21 years in the New Mexico Senate, Republican Gay Kernan of Hobbs is announcing her retirement. She made the following statement regarding the resignation:

After much prayerful consideration, and with the help of my family, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my seat as New Mexico State Senator for District 42, effective August 1, 2023. I have not taken for granted the trust and confidence the voters have placed in me. Serving the constituents of Lea, Eddy, and Chaves Counties in the New Mexico Legislature has been a privilege and a tremendous honor. While I will miss my constituents and colleagues, and while transitions can be challenging, I am confident the Lea, Eddy, and Chaves County Commissions will recommend a qualified nominee from which my replacement will be selected. Gay Kernan

Kernan has been serving in the legislature since 2002 when she was appointed by then-Governor Gary Johnson. With a lengthy record of service, Kernan is among the longest-serving senators in New Mexico.

Over the years, she’s been behind a wide range of legislative pushes, including changes to public school funding, a “safe harbor” law for New Mexico nurses, and updates to the state’s child support laws. She has worked on the Senate Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee and has won numerous community awards.