New Mexico senator co-authors NYT opinion piece on oil, gas industry

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s U.S. senators says the oil and gas industry is taking money out of taxpayers pocket. New Mexico Senator Tom Udall co-authored an opinion piece in Wednesday’s New York Times. Sen. Udall says oil and gas companies pay the government 12.5% of what’s extracted from federal lands.

He argues that the number hasn’t gone up since the 1920s and it’s far below what states charge those companies. For example, Texas charges 25%.

Udall argues the low rates amount to taxpayers subsidizing oil and gas producers. The piece was co-authored by Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, who agrees that lease rates on federal lands should be raised.

Local Politics/Government News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery