SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 16 is the first day of the 2024 lawmaking session in Santa Fe. A big focus for all lawmakers will be the state budget. But Senate Republicans have announced they will also focus on addressing crime.

“One of the things we’re really working on – we actually had a meeting with the governor about [it] yesterday – is the crime issue in New Mexico,” Sen. Craig Brandt (R-Sandoval County) said in a press conference last week. Brandt says crime among juveniles is a particular focus area.

Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced anti-crime legislation, including gun control bills. Brandt said the Republicans won’t be supporting those proposals that are “restricting our Second Amendment rights.”

Brandt said the Republicans will also be focusing on “good governance.” The state has more than $3 billion in so-called “new money,” and Brandt said a focus will be on designing a budget that spends the state’s money responsibly.

Brandt also noted that Republicans are looking at ways to address systemic issues at the state’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD). The government agency is set up to try to help foster children, support adoptions, and prevent child abuse, but Brandt said the agency is “failing miserably.” Brandt said the agency needs more caseworkers.

Republicans aren’t the only ones thinking critically about CYFD. Democratic Senator Gerry Ortiz y Pino (representing an Albuquerque district), spoke with KRQE News 13 about a resolution that would change the structure of CYFD.