New Mexico Sen. Udall reflects on career, hosts final press phone call

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With his time in Congress winding down, New Mexico Senator Tom Udall is reflecting on his political career. “Serving the people of New Mexico in Congress has been the greatest honor of my life,” said Udall.

The senator hosted his final “Tuesdays with Tom” phone call with New Mexico reporters. The 71-year-old Udall opted not to seek a third term this year after spending more than 20 years on Capitol Hill.

He considers his work on environmental conservations, climate, and Native American issues among his biggest accomplishments. “Recently, a bipartisan coalition passed legislation to strengthen the principle of tribal self-governance, provide Native entrepreneurs critical resources, and secure investments in Native language revitalization. The achievements I remember most fondly are ones like these,” said Udall. Congressman Ben Ray Lujan will replace Udall in the Senate.

