New Mexico Sen. Pete Campos to undergo emergency surgery

NEW MEXICO (AP) – New Mexico State Sen. Pete Campos is in the hospital and will have to undergo emergency surgery.

Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that Campos could have the surgery as soon as Monday.

Campos, who is in his 60s, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque on Sunday for an undisclosed condition.

Nordstrum said, however, it has nothing to do with COVID-19. Also, Campos expects a speedy recovery and to have no issues with attending the opening of the legislative session next month.

In his own statement, Campos said he looks forward to resuming his duties “for years to come.”

Campos, of Las Vegas, was re-elected in November 2020 with 65% of the vote. He sits on the Senate Finance Committee and the interim Legislative Finance Committee.