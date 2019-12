SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers say revenues from oil and gas production will be a bit lower than originally forecast.

Experts project an extra $797 million for the next fiscal year. That’s a dip from an earlier estimate in August, but it’s still enough for lawmakers to consider budget increases for schools, health care, and crime-fighting initiatives.

The oil industry is on track to produce 350 million barrels by June 2020.