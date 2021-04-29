New Mexico schools begin to spend $1.5 billion pandemic aid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials have started to spend about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief aid set aside for them by the federal government.

Around 4% or $60 million of the anticipated windfall to school districts has actually been spent, as officials begin to file for reimbursements for the added costs of the pandemic, according to a legislative report released Thursday.

School districts bought thousands of laptops and tablets for students across the state, with more purchases expected to replace devices damaged by continuous use at home over months of remote learning. About 76% of the spending documented so far went to computers, WiFi hot spots, and safety and cleaning supplies, the Legislative Finance Committee report estimates.

Another 18% went to staff salaries and benefits. Schools also offered hazard pay to frontline workers such as bus drivers who delivered meals and homework assignments directly to students’ homes.

A total of $1.5 billion in federal funding has been set aside for schools in New Mexico, with around 9.5% going to the Public Education Department and the rest going directly to school districts.

The first of three rounds of federal funding, which is comparatively small, must be spent by the fall of 2022, while the most recent one totaling around $900 million doesn’t have to be allocated until 2024.

“Federal funding, you know, that’s a huge one and let me tell you we are planning and we have spent a lot of dollars,” said acting Las Cruces Public Schools superintendent Ralph Ramos. “Number one priority was the safety equipment.”

Las Cruces Public Schools recently returned to in-person learning, reversing a decision to stay remote all year. The school board recently voted to not access state aid to extend the school year. But federal funding could fill in the gaps for summer programming, as West Las Vegas school districts say they plan to do.

Around 20% of the largest round of funding is meant to be used for recovering from learning loss, which some districts are already planning to use for summer school programs and extra tutoring.

“Now we get into socially emotional needs for students,” Ramos said. “That’s a big one where we’re going to be spending a lot of dollars to give them the support.”

Detailed spending plans were not immediately available for individual districts such as Las Cruces, which will receive more than $100 million, according to the report.

Albuquerque Public Schools, which covers around 1 in 5 public school students, will get around $375 million.

That means up to a third of the Albuquerque budget will come from pandemic relief funding in the coming years, according to the Legislative Finance Committee, which met with district officials Wednesday.

Albuquerque Public Schools also did not immediately share pandemic relief spending records. Both schools have spent around 60% of the first tranche of funding, according to the Legislative Finance Committee Report.

