SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the heart of every regular legislative session is deciding the state’s budget. This year, with billions of dollars on the line, many New Mexicans are wondering how lawmakers are planning on spending the state’s money. Friday, some Senate Republicans will answer questions live.

Senators Bill Sharer, Pat Woods, Bill Burt, and Crystal Diamond are scheduled to speak at a digital townhall. The event is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the public can connect via Facebook Live at this link. The main goal of the discussion is to give an update on the budget.

Earlier this year, both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislative Finance Committee gave legislators recommendations for how to spend roughly $9.4 billion. This year, thanks in part to oil and gas funds, the state has about $3.6 billion worth of “new” money they can spend beyond the normal multi-billion dollar budget.