NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday, New Mexico’s highest court confirmed that the congressional voting district maps chosen in 2021 do not rise to the level of “egregious” gerrymandering. Now, both Republican and Democratic leaders are reacting to the decision.

The Republican Party challenged the maps in court. They argued that the Democratic lawmakers essentially violated voters’ rights by choosing a gerrymandered map. “We are disappointed in the NM Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the gerrymandered map that disenfranchises the voices of conservative Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike and divides up vital industries,” the party said, in part, in a statement.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers and politicians debated primarily over the map that set the boundaries for the southernmost congressional district in New Mexico. The courts found that the Democratic lawmakers did purposely choose the map in order to try to entrench power, but that the map didn’t violate voters’ constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the state’s constitution.

“We are glad that the State Supreme Court ordered that the District Court’s redistricting decision will be upheld, hopefully putting to rest months of frivolous distractions,” the Democratic Party of New Mexico said, in part, in a statement.

The Democratic Party argues that the maps are “fair and representative of New Mexico.” The Republican Party says they’re working with their legal team to figure out their next move.