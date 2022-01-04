New Mexico Republican to make run for congressional seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson is making another run for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. The northern New Mexico district has been a Democratic stronghold since it was created in the 1980s but Martinez Johnson said during her announcement Monday that she was optimistic about the new boundaries that resulted from the redistricting process.

Consultants to the Legislature have said the new congressional map gives Democrats an advantage in all three districts to varying degrees, based on past voting behavior.

Martinez Johnson pointed to parts of Chaves, Eddy, Lea counties that will now be part of the district and said she would reach out to boost voting in McKinley County and on the Navajo and Jicarilla Apache nations.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández, who is serving her first term in Congress.

An environmental engineer, Martinez Johnson said she believes the mood of the electorate is changing and that inflation will be among the issues politicians will have to face.

Martinez Johnson, who was born in Portales and raised in Roswell, ran unsuccessfully for the congressional seat in 2020. She also lost her recent bid for Santa Fe mayor.

The 3rd Congressional District has had only one Republican — Bill Redmond — hold the seat briefly. Redmond won in a special election to fill a vacancy but lost to Democrat Tom Udall when he ran for a full term the next year.