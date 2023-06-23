NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state Representative Gabe Vasquez is co-sponsoring a bill in Washington to prevent stock trading for Congress. The bill is called the “T.R.U.S.T Act” which stands for Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust.

The legislation would require members of Congress, as well as their spouses and dependent children, to put certain investment assets into a qualified blind trust during their time serving in Congress. Vasquez said this firewall would ban representatives from profiting from their positions.