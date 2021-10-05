New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell set to tour Fort Bliss

In this image from video, Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell will tour Fort Bliss on Wednesday morning. She wants to monitor resettlement efforts for the Afghan refugees housed at the base.

Herrell says she is also seeking an update on the recent assault on a female soldier by a group of Afghan men. The assault happened last month and so far, investigators have yet to identify any suspects.