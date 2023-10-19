NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers came together Thursday to introduce a bill to lower the cost of community college for students and used New Mexico as an example of how free college helps. United States Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez and other Senators introduced the “America’s College Promise Act of 2023” in both the House and Senate which makes revisions to the “Higher Education Act of 1965.”

The bill is meant to make community colleges and two-year tribal universities more accessible by waiving tuition fees for students. Grants will be distributed to higher education institutions that serve minority students. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers passed the Opportunity Scholarship for higher education making two-year and four-year degrees free for residents.