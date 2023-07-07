NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A national redistricting ruling may affect a similar case here in New Mexico. Last month, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Alabama had drawn congressional districts to dilute black voting power and ordered them to redraw their maps.

Here in New Mexico, a lawsuit against San Juan County mirrors the case closely. In 2021, San Juan County adopted a redistricting plan that packed Native American voters into a single district. The Navajo Nation’s Human Rights Commission sued the county early last year.