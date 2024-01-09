ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Navigating state tax issues can be challenging, but New Mexico’s system might be better than many other states, according to a new ranking by the non-profit Council on State Taxation.

The group gave New Mexico an “A-” in terms of transparency from the tax department, reasonable filing deadlines, the ability for citizens to seek independent appeals, and other administrative issues.

New Mexico ranks among the top six states, along with Illinois, Indiana, Montana, Arizona, and Virginia. At the bottom of the list are Maryland, North Dakota, and the District of Columbia.

“We have worked hard in recent years to ensure that our tax code provides for even-handed treatment and that our administration offers the kind of consistency and clarity that makes voluntary compliance easier,” New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a press release.