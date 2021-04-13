New Mexico ranchers plead with lawmakers for help at border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico ranchers are asking lawmakers to put a stop to the caravan of people crossing the southern border illegally. “We had an individual approach my parents’ house about a week ago that had crossed the border illegally and it took Border Patrol over an hour to respond to come apprehend this individual,” said Russell Johnson who owns a ranch along the New Mexico and Mexico border.

Johnson’s ranch is about 22 miles west of Columbus. He says the Biden administration stopped construction on a wall, leaving a three-quarter mile gap.

Ranchers along the border met with eight Republican members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Monday. The White House says Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala have agreed to increase their border security.

“You’d have to speak with these countries about how they will be implementing. I think the objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey and make crossing the borders more difficult,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Officials say about 168,000 migrants were picked up last month, which is the highest monthly tally since March 2001.