SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The regulatory body tasked with overseeing utilities in New Mexico recently underwent an overhaul from an elected body to a system of governor-appointed regulators. Now, the new slate of appointed regulators have released their first annual fiscal year report.

The report notes that the Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has been working to revamp internally, with updates like agency-wide training sessions and website improvements. The agency says it also established social media guidelines and updated public outreach.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over the last year, building a strong foundation to provide greater regulatory oversight across New Mexico for the foreseeable future,” NMPRC Chief of Staff Cholla Khoury said in a press release. “We’re excited about the momentum we’ve built and look forward to continuing with those efforts in serving the public interest.”

NMPRC says they boosted advisory staff and filled vacant positions in the Office of General Counsel. They’re also focusing on a new strategic plan to guide the future of the NMPRC.

Much of the work that NMPRC does is overseeing cases regarding the state’s energy and water utilities. The annual report notes progress made in key cases, such as a rate increase for Southwestern Public Service Company and changing the abandonment date of when the utility will retire coal-powered generating facilities.

NMPRC also has authority to regulate things like ambulances and railroad safety. In fiscal year 2023, the agency conducted 104 inspections for the ambulance program and 134 railroad inspections.

While highlighting progress, the agency notes they are asking lawmakers to approve additional staff to ensure the agency can comply with inspection requirements in upcoming years. NMPRC recently got a staff position dedicated to working with lawmakers and other state agencies.