New Mexico public lands could get $49M from Interior budget

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico public lands could get $49 million in federal funding for projects. The money would be coming from the Interior Department’s Great American Outdoors Act 2022 budget.

If the budget is approved by Congress, Carlsbad Caverns National Park could get $375,000, Bandelier National Monument could get roughly $29 million, and the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge could get nearly $16 million.

This funding would be used for maintenance and infrastructure projects for the areas.

