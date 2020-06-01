New Mexico primary election takes place Tuesday, June 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the primary election in New Mexico. Thousands of New Mexicans have already send in their absentee balllots.

However, with the election on Tuesday, Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover recommends not to mail in your absentee ballots this close to the primary.

You can still vote at the polls or fill out your absentee ballot and drop it off at a polling location before 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are a total of 61 polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2020.

2020 New Mexico Primary Election Information

