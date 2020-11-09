New Mexico politicians seen as top candidates for a Biden administration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s top leaders are being floated around as possible cabinet picks for President-elect Biden’s new administration. According to Politico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is in the mix to head up the Department of Health and Human Services along with former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Politico also indicates that all roads lead to New Mexico to head up the Department of the Interior, which manages over half a billion acres in federal land. Most of that land is in the west, where candidates are typically drawn from.

The publication gives the top nod to Senator Tom Udall, whose father Stewart led the same department for eight years under the Kennedy and Johnson administration. The article goes on to say that New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland and Senator Martin Heinrich have also become increasingly visible for that position as well.

