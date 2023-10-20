NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Organized Crime Commission met with officials from Mexico this week to evaluate ways they can combat human, drug, and gun trafficking from across the border. The crime commission attended a meeting in Sonora, Mexico with Governor Alfonso Durazo Montano and his security cabinet.

Governor Durazo said that the city of Sonora is ready to team up with Mexico and tackle cross-border crime between New Mexico and Sonora. The crime committee plans on minimizing cross-border crime by working together with Sonora’s C5 Center which will give additional resources to the state.

Sonora has access to over 2,000 surveillance cameras, more 911 operators, and dispatchers across border lines. The Organized Crime Commission was re-established by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham back in May to combat human and gun trafficking.