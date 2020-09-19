New Mexico officials respond to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico officials responded Friday to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

America has painfully lost a true champion for equal rights, a giant who as a lawyer shaped the law to protect those most vulnerable, and as a jurist who ensured fairness and justice for all. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero who, throughout her prolific career as a lawyer and jurist, evinced the best of our country’s founding ideals. She charted and herself lived an American course toward equal representation and empowerment for women. She was a champion of civil rights. I mourn — as our nation mourns — her death. The fight for equal rights, for equal representation, for genuine and meaningful equality under the law will go on in her absence, never without the strength and vision and fairness she delivered to that foundational cause. Her legacy will live in the ongoing battle for the wholesale elimination of discrimination, of hate, of brutality in the American way of governance and life. I am praying right now for her family and loved ones. The American promise of equal justice under the law depends upon a United States Supreme Court that is above all respectful of precedent and our Constitution. Justice Ginsburg’s life should serve as a reminder of that all-important truth. Rest in power. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and join our country in mourning her loss. Justice Ginsburg was an extraordinary jurist, a sharp dissenter, and an inspiration to millions of Americans. She has left an indelible mark on our nation through her groundbreaking work on the Court, and her legacy will live on through her sound and just decisions. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ginsburg family during these difficult moments. U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.)

Tonight I mourn with our nation at this tremendous loss. My tears and prayers flow for both her family and our future. In a year in which we have already experienced so much loss, the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is devastating. A tireless champion for women’s rights, voting rights, and the rights of all people, Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who crafted the legal battle for gender equality in the 1970s. She fought her way into a career that was famously inhospitable to women, and in so doing, made real that ‘women belong in all the places decisions are being made.’ My life’s options were expanded because of her work. As a woman, as an attorney, I stand on her shoulders. Given how close we are to the election, we fully expect Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and all sitting Senators, to show consistency in applying the same standard they did the last time a Supreme Court seat opened on the eve of an election, and not hear a nominee for replacement. We know that this was Justice Ginsburg’s ‘most fervent wish’ as she faced her death, and it must be honored. Justice Ginsburg was a famously hard worker. She started her career by working her way through law school while at the same time caring for her sick husband and young child, and until the very end, she worked hard every day seeking justice for our country – even through the pain of a long illness. We must now take her work ethic, her diligence and dedication, and her fierce commitment to our democracy and all of its people into these next few months. We must hold firm in insisting that her seat is not filled until we have had an election, and if a new president is elected, an inauguration. And we must show up to the polls – either by mail or in-person – in overwhelming numbers that demonstrate our commitment to our democracy and our shared future. It is what she would have wanted. May her memory be a blessing. Democratic nominee for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District Teresa Leger Fernandez

We deeply mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A champion for justice, she broke through countless barriers in her pursuit of equity and inclusion. She was a people’s champion, leaving a legacy that will be impossible to replace. But we must continue her work ensuring everyone has a seat at the table. While we join so many others across the nation in mourning, us New Mexicans will always especially cherish that RBG loved our state and visited regularly. Rest In Peace, Rest in Power. Mayor of Albuquerque Tim Keller

Justice Ginsburg lived a truly remarkable life and an inspiring career of public service. She was appreciated and highly regarded by even those with whom she frequently disagreed. As the father of two girls, I know Justice Ginsburg is someone women, in particular, can and should look up to with admiration – an example of the success and influence that should be available to every little girl in America. Krysty and I are especially in awe of the courageous, graceful battle she waged with cancer. May she rest in peace. 2020 Senate Republican Candidate Mark Ronchetti

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. She was a trailblazing force who used her unmatched talents for immeasurable good. She is irreplaceable. Jill and I join the nation in mourning this devastating loss. Justice Ginsburg was a friend to us – and an icon of righteousness for the nation. She inspired us all, but her legacy shines especially bright for the countless women and girls across the nation and world who now proudly walk in her footsteps. Justice Ginsburg fought for fairness above all—for a nation that lives true to its principles—and she brought us ever closer to that ideal. At this moment of anguish for the nation, it is only right that we honor Justice Ginsburg’s last wishes. As she said: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’ I am appalled that Republican Majority Leader McConnell has already vowed to betray that wish—and his own precedent—the same day that Justice Ginsburg passed. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s loved ones–and to all in New Mexico and across the country who are heartbroken tonight. U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.)

I am filled with gratitude for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s extraordinary life that inspired America. For over a quarter of a century, she served on our nation’s highest court with conviction and intellect, inspiring generations of women and young girls to stand firm in their fight for equality. Justice Ginsburg was a champion for women – and all Americans – and an icon whose legacy will endure. It is absolutely critical that we honor the final wishes of Justice Ginsburg and fill her seat only after the next president is inaugurated. With just weeks before the presidential election, we must let the American people decide when they cast their ballots in November. In fact, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set a precedent for this very situation. I will commit to holding the Majority Leader and all Senate Republicans accountable to their own standard. Anything less would be hypocrisy at its worst and a grave injustice to the American people. U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)