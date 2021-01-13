New Mexico officials react after House votes to impeach Trump

US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump. This is the second time he has been impeached during his single term in office. The final vote was 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in supporting a single article of impeachment charging the president with “incitement of insurrection.”

Republican Party of New Mexico issued the following statement:

“Since before President Trump took office, Democrats vowed to impeach him. This hate for the President continues to be manifested. The left continues to push its narrative that Trump is unfit. Now, with less than a week until the Inauguration, it defies imagination why Democrats would pursue this divisive process. Today’s vote is causing more dissension between the parties. If Democrats continue to pursue the impeachment process into Joe Biden’s term, it will disrupt his ability to get his agenda done. Congress should be focusing on unifying and healing the nation, and we must tone down our rhetoric.” Republican Party of New Mexico

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján issued the following statement:

“As members of Congress, we take a solemn oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Today, bipartisan members of the House honored that oath by impeaching President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” said Luján. “The Senate now has the constitutional duty to act, and I will stand up for our republic, defend our democracy, and vote for removal.” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján

Rep. Leger Fernández issued the following statement:

“President Trump spent the last four years attacking vulnerable communities across our country. He’s attacked the integrity of our elections. His words are filled with hatred and rooted in white supremacy. His actions only serve himself. “Trump’s never-ending lies and violent rhetoric incited a domestic terrorist attack against our country. He broke his oath of office and put lives in danger. Donald Trump will go down in history as a traitor and a coward. “Unity and healing begin with accountability. Today, we carried out our Constitutional responsibility and impeached President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol. Now, we have hard work ahead to strengthen our democracy and undo the damage Trump did to our country. We stand strong in our determination to empower the same vulnerable communities Trump demonized, use love to inspire instead of hate to destroy, and put power back into the hands of the people.” Rep. Leger Fernández

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump incited a mob of insurrectionists who stormed the United States Capitol. What he did resulted in the death of five people, including a police officer. There must be consequences for this violent assault on our democracy. “Now that President Trump has been impeached by a bipartisan vote in the House, the Senate has a duty to the Constitution and to the American people to act quickly to take up these charges. This man is a clear and present danger to our republic. He is not fit to serve as our president for one minute longer or to hold public office ever again. “Telling the unequivocal truth about what transpired on January 6, 2021, and holding Donald Trump accountable for his abuse of power is a necessary step in a peaceful transfer of power. There must be justice in order to restore faith in our democracy and heal our country.” U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich

