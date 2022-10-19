NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Secretary of State’s office is giving voters a look at one of the voting machines being used in the upcoming election. They gave a demonstration of a Dominion voting machine and walked through how it scans ballots and the certification process for each machine. They also explained how it tabulates saying it leaves less room for error to produce more accurate results.

Officials also addressed common misinformation spread about the machines. “Aren’t they connected to the internet? Can’t hackers get into the machines and start altering things…definitely a no. That is not a reality and is definitely a myth and a misunderstanding of the process,” said Mandy Vigil, Elections Director.

Election Day is November 8 but absentee voting is already underway.