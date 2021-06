SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans who did not qualify for federal stimulus checks could qualify for a new round of COVID relief through the state. The Human Services Department is getting ready to distribute $5 million set aside by the legislature for economic relief.

New Mexicans can apply if they were not eligible for the $600 and $1,400 payments from the state. Funds will be distributed to the lowest-income households first. The application process opens on Monday through the YesNM Portal.