New Mexico National Guard deploys to DC in support of presidential inauguration

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are among those heading to the presidential inauguration next week. They are among the 15,000 Guard members from across the U.S. being deployed to support the event. They will assist in areas like security, communications, and medical evaluation.

“I am grateful to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for authorizing the New Mexico National Guard to work on this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Ken Nava in a news release Wednesday, the Adjutant General of New Mexico. “This mission provides our Soldiers and Airmen the great opportunity to work and experience our democracy at work as they assist with a peaceful transition of power.”

According to a news release, National Guard support at presidential inaugurations dates to April 30, 1789, when today’s National Guard joined the U.S. Army and revolutionary war veterans to form an honor detail and escort Gen. George Washington to his inauguration ceremony in New York City from Mount Vernon, Virginia.

