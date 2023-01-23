SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people.

“I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa Fe at the State Capitol and virtually for interested residents during the Legislative Session beginning immediately,” Morales said in a press release. “In my role as Ombudsman, connecting directly with New Mexicans is critical to me. I am announcing today that if residents want to meet with me to comment on proposed legislation, or if they need help with a problem, they can schedule an appointment to connect with me safely and easily.”

To schedule a time to meet with the Lieutenant Governor, individuals should make an appointment. Those who are interested can call or email his office at (505)-476-2250 or james.farrell@lgo.nm.gov.