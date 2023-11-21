NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A big project working to bring water to the Navajo Nation could be in jeopardy if lawmakers don’t approve amendments to continue funding the project. Now, the legislation to continue funding is moving forward.

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project has been in the works since 2009 and looks to bring water to the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Arizona. The project has seen millions in funding, but U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) says that the project will freeze at the end of 2024 if amendments to the project aren’t approved.

“Failure to pass this legislation will not only jeopardize water security for hundreds of thousands throughout the region, but would endanger completion of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project as part of the Navajo Nation’s water rights settlement in the San Juan River Basin. That’s why I’m proud to have worked on this legislation, including an amendment that has received support from all water settlement parties and members in committee. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation into law before the end of 2024 to ensure the Project can be completed to bring a sustainable, clean source of water to the Navajo Nation and community users throughout New Mexico and portions of Arizona by 2029,” Sen. Luján said in a press release.

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project Amendments Act has made it through the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. The act was amended and still has a long way to go before reaching the president’s desk, but Luján applauded the progress. “I’m proud to applaud the passage of my legislation out of Committee to ensure the Navajo Nation, Jicarilla Apache Nation, and City of Gallup in New Mexico have access to safe, clean, and reliable water,” Luján said.