NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year, crime and safety is a major topic for lawmakers in New Mexico and this year was no different. However, out of the many proposals, few made it to the governors desk. Though the Governor was happy that lawmakers could come together, she said some safety bills that did pass both floors aren’t as strong as they could have been.

“I introduced and was specifically engaged in 10, and we have about a handful up, and out of 40, it’s 10, and not all of those would really constitute, but I think are strong public safety measures,” said New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The Attorney General also said in a recent KRQE interview there’s a lot of work to do to improve public safety. “I have not seen anything at the legislature in my judgment, that is going to have a significant impact on public safety, anything,” said Attorney General, Raúl Torrez.

Republican Rep. Bill Rehm introduced bills focused on organized retail crime and stiffer penalties for criminals. One of the bills he co-sponsored did pass – house bill 306 cracks down on people who buy guns on behalf of someone else. However, many of his bills did not make it, like beefing up sentences for fentanyl possession and making it easier to keep suspects behind bars pending trial.

This year out of 97 crime and punishment bills, only 16 reached the governors desk. Democratic Rep. Andrea Romero was one of the sponsors of the successful house bill 175 which creates a fund for crime reduction initiatives. Some of her other bills relating to gun safety did not cross the finish line. Romero mentioned it can take time to get those laws right, and she plans to bring them back next year. Overall, she added she feels legislators accomplished a lot.

Some of the other crime bills that did pass focus on robbery and retail crime, catalytic converter thefts, and cyber security. Lawmakers also approved more funding for law enforcement.