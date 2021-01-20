New Mexico lawmakers, representatives and the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on and Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female vice president and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position.

Some New Mexico representatives, lawmakers, and law enforcement agencies were present at the Inauguration including Nominee for Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez, and Senator Ben Ray Lujan. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was not in attendance but released the following statement Wednesday:

The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of American democracy. And the change in leadership enacted today is one of the most meaningful in the recent history of our nation. Better days are ahead for all of us. I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris, and I am praying for them and their families. Their success is now our success, our nation’s success. COVID-19 has decimated families and upended livelihoods all across our country. The economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic has exacerbated the inequality of wealth and opportunity that has been worsening for decades. Violent conspiracy theories have alienated and radicalized an entire faction of Americans; the open wounds of racial injustice and racial violence have festered; and our nation’s moral standing on the world stage has foundered. A president can do a whole lot of good work. A president can also do the opposite. President Biden and what he represents – a return to compassion, care and dignity – is desperately necessary at this moment for the good of our country and our state. As with the prior administration, I hope all Americans and New Mexicans will in good faith offer our new president the opportunity to lead us, to make whole what has been broken this last year and to address the longstanding structural issues that are crying out for attention. Americans, and New Mexicans, of every political stripe want honest and accountable leadership. All of us are eager to once again be led by a federal government that is committed to the actual business of credible governance and that will begin, with the resources and wherewithal only the government of the United States of America can muster, to address these foundational issues and ameliorate these acute crises. I am greatly looking forward to better days for workers and families all across our state and country and to helping the Biden-Harris administration in whatever way I can.” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Police Department’s Communications team was in attendance and is supporting the inauguration by telling the stories of police agencies that are providing security in Washington, D.C., and are also working with D.C. Police Department and Major Cities Chiefs Association according to APD’s Twitter account.

A member of the Albuquerque Police Department’s Communications Team (center) attends the 2021 inauguration and works with D.C. Police Department and the Major Cities Chiefs Association. APD says they are telling the stories of police agencies that are providing security in Washington, D.C. (image courtesy APD Twitter)

Senator Martin Heinrich was in attendance at the inauguration and released the following statement on Facebook:

Sen. Martin Heinrich attends the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. | image courtesy of Martin Heinrich’s Facebook page

Today we celebrate one of our democracy’s central pillars – the peaceful transfer of power. We turn the page on a dark chapter in our nation’s history and, with renewed hope, begin taking bold actions to help rebuild our communities. I look forward to working alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take on the COVID-19 pandemic armed with facts and science, ramp up an effective and equitable vaccine distribution plan, address systemic racial injustice, fix our broken immigration system, confront the climate emergency, and rebuild our economy so that every American can thrive. I am pleased that President Biden is rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization and proposing comprehensive immigration reform that includes a fair pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented people who are already contributing to our country. With his words and actions, President Biden has already sent the strong signal that America and American values are back. As we confront numerous difficult challenges, I am confident that President Biden is the leader we need to take big, bold action and renew the promise of the American dream.

Nominee for Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland attends the 2021 Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (courtesy Deb Haaland Twitter)