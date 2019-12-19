New Mexico lawmakers react to House vote to impeach President Trump

Mist rolls over the U.S. Capitol dome early Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, before a House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Wednesday night, Donald J. Trump became the third president in U.S. History to be impeached. The U.S. House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

In a statement, the Republican Party of New Mexico called the vote “a travesty of justice.”

Today’s vote by the House of Representatives demonstrates the latest in what’s become a years-long partisan witch hunt against the president. This vote is shameful, harmful to our nation, and the Democrats’ impulsive and biased behavior paints a sad commentary on justice, due process and a stain on American Democracy. The Democrats have had one goal since Election Day, 2016–impeach Donald Trump The entire impeachment process has been political theater and an absolute travesty. Democrats deliberately made this impeachment charade a rushed process, a closed process and an unfair process. They manufactured the sham, offered no credibility to the charges, and controlled witnesses and subpoenas. There’s been no evidence of any crime. The President did nothing wrong. No abuse of power. No extortion. No obstruction. And no due process. Republican Party of New Mexico

U.S. Sen Tom Udall also released the following statement after the House voted to impeach President Trump:

The House had no choice but to act to hold the president accountable. Donald Trump’s alleged actions violate the fundamental principles of our republic: abusing the powers of his office to pressure a foreign government to interfere in our electoral process, for his own political benefit. Now, it is absolutely essential that Senate Republican leadership allow the Senate to hold a full and fair trial, so that we can hear from relevant witnesses and decide the case with impartiality. Nothing less than the integrity of our democratic system and the rule of law are at stake. U.S. Sen Tom Udall (D-NM)

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich released this statement following House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Trump:

I am keenly aware of the gravity of this moment in our nation’s history. For only the third time ever, the House of Representatives has exercised its constitutional power to impeach the president. It is now incumbent on each of us in the Senate to put country over party and demand a fair and open trial. We need to hear from all relevant witnesses and see all relevant evidence as we consider the severity of the president’s misconduct and weigh the articles of impeachment the House has presented us. When I was elected to represent New Mexico in the U.S. Senate, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Holding the president accountable when he abuses his power and violates the public trust is one of our most important and solemn duties in upholding that oath. If we are going to preserve the rule of law and the integrity of our republic, President Trump must be held accountable for his actions. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

U.S. House Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Lujan issued the following statement regarding the House’s vote to impeach the president: