New Mexico lawmakers discuss relief funding going into state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers say they are still working out just how much of that relief funding will flow into the state. They estimate it will run around $9 billion including money to the state tribes and other groups.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham joined Democratic New Mexico lawmakers for a virtual news conference on Wednesday saying the bill will help combat poverty in New Mexico. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez said her office plans to hold seminars to help businesses sort through the assistance available to them.

“Some of this is going to flow through the state and some will flow through the PPP grants or USDA. There’s going to be different ways in which people will access these funds,” said Fernandez.

New Mexico’s Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell joined her party in condemning the bill for its broad funding aims. In a statement she said she wanted to see more “targeted and temporary relief” for families and businesses struggling during the pandemic.