New Mexico lawmakers call governor’s staff pay increases “tone deaf”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are speaking out after discovering a handful of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham‘s staff got big pay raises last year during the pandemic. Some lawmakers are not mincing their words when they found out about the pay raises.

“The people who received these raises protect the governor’s political image and put out her political message,” said Sen. Jacob Candelaria (D- Albuquerque). “One of them I will note, Victor Reyes is now a candidate for Congress. This is sort of the short-sided, self-interested thinking that makes people question whether or not people in government know what it’s like to work a real job or have to live a real life. I think New Mexicans have a right to be frustrated and I think the governor is a hypocrite when she does things like this, it’s a very hypocritical act.”

The state’s Sunshine Portal shows how much each state employee makes. When comparing the numbers from 2020 to January 2021, we see the governor’s Director of Boards and Commissions raked in an extra $12,000. Her Chief of Staff also got a $13,000 pay bump. But one of the biggest jumps was her Communications Director who got a roughly $19,000 dollars pay increase.

Governor staff pay increases:

Name/Position Year: 2020 Year: 2021 Caroline Buerkle, Deputy Chief Operations Officer $125,001 $135,001 Diego Arencon, Deputy Chief of Staff $125,001 $135,001 Teresa Casados, Chief Operating Officer $135,200 $146,016 Dominic Gabello, Cabinet Director $133,120 $143,770 Matthew Garcia, Chief of Staff $133,120 $146,016 Victor Reyes, Director of Legislative Affairs $93,600 $101,088 Tripp Stelnicki, Director of Communications $88,399 $107,000 Melissa Salazar, Director of Boards and Commissions $78,000 $90,000

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said in an email that some of these pay increases occurred during the pandemic and some of them were planned in 2019 but went into effect in 2020. Lawmakers said regardless if it was planned for 2020, her office should’ve changed those plans. Adding that many state employees, during the pandemic, couldn’t get pay increases and it’s tone-deaf to New Mexicans who have lost their jobs last year.

“There are a lot of hardworking New Mexicans out there that not only would love to have a job but much more a pay raise and they’re not getting that right now,” said Sen. Greg Baca (R- Minority Floor Leader). “So I think the timing of this pay raise and increase to the inner circle is really just poor judgment.”

The governor’s office said the legislature were the ones to lower pay increases for state employees like teachers were expecting to get last year. Her office also said she advocated to keep a sustainable portion of the proposed pay for state employees when lawmakers were looking to make cuts to save money for the pandemic. The governor’s office said some of her staff have been promoted since 2019 when she took office and their pay was adjusted to their new position.

The following is the full statement from the governor’s office: