ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As millions are set to take part in Cyber Monday deals, a U.S. lawmaker from New Mexico is introducing a bill to crack down on Grinch bots.

The Albuquerque Journal reports U.S. Senator Tom Udall is behind a bill hoping to stop digital bots from trolling the internet. The grinch bots are used to buy up large batches of trending holiday toys in order to resell them at inflated prices.

Udall says he wants to stop the third party sellers from taking New Mexicans.