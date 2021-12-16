New Mexico lawmakers at a standstill over redistricting bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are at a standstill. At least one state senator is blocking a vote on a redistricting map. An amendment to Senate Bill 2 would drastically change the boundaries of districts 29 and 30. Both seats are held by Republicans Greg Baca and Senator Joshua Sanchez.

Democrats say this was a compromise between tribal leaders who have argued they did not feel represented by the current boundaries. However, Senate Republicans say under the new map both senators would be in District 29 possibly putting them against each other. Republican State Senator Crystal Diamon was a no-show on the Senate floor. This means they could not immediately debate or vote on the bill unless the motion is withdrawn.