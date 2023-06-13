NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm, but some lawmakers, including U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), want limits on the tech to make sure immigrants and non-English speakers aren’t taken advantage of.

“It is time for Congress and the Administration to create and implement responsible guardrails around AI development, governance, and use. As Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband and member of the Consumer Protection and Science Subcommittees under the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, I want to ensure online platforms that use AI models or offer them for consumer use are doing so in a responsible way,” Luján said in a press release.

Luján sent a letter to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration asking them to focus on key issues as they consider AI guidelines. In particular, Luján asks that only AI that works with different languages receives certification from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “Large language models likely do not work as well in low-resourced languages in which there is less high-quality training data, leading to widespread misinformation, disinformation, scams, and fraud amongst immigrant communities,” the letter notes.

New Mexico’s Senator Luján isn’t the only politician concerned about the potential impact of AI. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) has noted a potential national security threat, and some lawmakers have brought ideas for legislation to limit defense-related impacts.