New Mexico lawmaker responds to UNM’s graduation plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico lawmaker is reacting to guests not being allowed at the University of New Mexico’s graduation this weekend. The university is only allowing graduates to attend the outdoor commencement at University Stadium.

A spokesperson says planning happened in March when the county was in the Yellow Level of restrictions and while it’s now in Turquoise, it’s too late to make changes or expand the already large event. Republican Senator Greg Baca is now responding. “UNM has disappointed our students and their families,” Baca said in a statement.

Of the 3,500 students eligible to participate in commencement, about 1,200 signed up. Saturday’s commencement is being live-streamed.