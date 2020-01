LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to let students take “mental health days.”

Dona Ana County Democrat Raymundo Lara is proposing legislation that would give each student one non-sick day off per year, counting as an “excused absence.” They would still need permission from a parent, and would not be allowed to use it on a test day.

Just like with sick days, the school would have to give the student a chance to make up any missed schoolwork.