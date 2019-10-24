New Mexico lawmaker planning new ‘red flag’ bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A New Mexico lawmaker who led the charge on the ‘red flag’ bill says he can no longer support it.

Corrales Democratic Representative Daymon Ely told legislators on Wednesday that he cannot support changes made to his red flag bill which was altered after criticism from state sheriffs.

The bill would allow law enforcement to obtain a court order to remove the firearms of people the state deems as dangerous. Ely and Rep. Joy Garratt proposed a bill in the last legislative session that was cleared by the House but wasn’t taken up in the Senate.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that sheriffs and legislators have since tried to work on new legislation together. The New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association sent a letter out in August that outlined objections to the previous bill following a June meeting with Ely and governor’s officials regarding the issue.

The letter stated the current draft of the bill would circumvent due process and that individuals considered as a threat are entitled to a hearing before their firearms are removed from them.

Ely tells the New Mexican that would defeat the purpose of the bill, calling the feedback unworkable. He tells the New Mexican that giving such notice to those individuals would allow them time to harm themselves or others.